Patrice Evra is known for his bizarre social media posts, but many feel he has taken it a step too far with a mystifying Instagram video involving a raw bird.

Patrice Evra is known for his bizarre social media posts, but many feel he has taken it a step too far with a mystifying Instagram video involving a raw bird.

Patrice Evra horrifies pretty much everyone with Thanksgiving video

In the clip, apparently posted to mark Thanksgiving, the former Manchester United full-back can be seen provocatively slapping and biting the poultry, before laughing and shouting his catchphrase “I love this game”.

Before long, Evra’s name was trending on Twitter and lots of people online were, understandably, confused.

Dear, Patrice @Evra. I have a lot of questions. Did you lose a bet? https://t.co/BmkOJsnL8B — Rebecca Lewis (@bexlewis361) November 21, 2018

That video is the most irresponsible thing involving Patrice Evra since David Moyes gave him 90 minutes against Salah, Mané and Firmino at the age of 36 — Tom Victor (@tomvictor) November 21, 2018

Clicking the Patrice Evra trend did not go the way I expected it to go. — asad (@Asad3000) November 21, 2018

I would question if there is a weirder thanks giving video out there than Patrice Evra's on Instagram — Luke Kearney (@lukekearney1998) November 21, 2018

Patrice Evra... What are you doing? pic.twitter.com/zYPsZIaFO5 — Adam McKola (@AdamMcKola) November 21, 2018

I'm gonna have a guess ere and say that Patrice Evra hasn't heard of Salmonella — Stuart (@Stuhass88) November 21, 2018

Aside from the obvious, one of the queries was whether the bird was a chicken or turkey.

before watching the patrice evra chicken video vs. after watching the patrice evra chicken video pic.twitter.com/1M2HYUKwb4 — Luke Bailey (@imbadatlife) November 21, 2018

Patrice Evra sucking a raw chicken on the timeline, it is time to log off — Joe Gilmore (@Gilology) November 21, 2018

And many just weren’t having any of it.

Trying to avoid the Patrice Evra chicken video like my life depended on it because you can tell from the thumbnail it's going to be something insane — Reginaldo Rosario 🇵🇹 (@Regi1700) November 21, 2018

*clicks to see why Patrice Evra is trending* pic.twitter.com/Y8tOCvJ0NP — Rach Honey (@rachhoney88) November 21, 2018

Press Association