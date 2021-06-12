Patrice Evra dons kilt and fake bottom in honour of Scottish football fans

Scotland’s first match at Euro 2020 might not be until Monday, but Patrice Evra is already dressed for the occasion with a kilt and fake bottom.
The former France and Manchester United left-back has shared an Instagram video of himself dancing while carrying bagpipes and wearing a kilt – which he then proceeds to lift to reveal the faux derriere.
“LORD EVRA thank you to all my #scottish people,” Evra posted.
The 40-year-old has become well known for his quirky social media output in recent years, often coupled with his catchphrase “I love this game” – which in this instance was scrawled on his plastic buttocks.
My mood when EUROS starts today 😂🕺🏽let's goooo guys â½ï¸ #EURO2020 #EUROS2020 #ilovethisgame #positive4evra pic.twitter.com/zIAyfZlzpM— Patrice Evra (@Evra) June 11, 2021
His latest video has proved a hit online, with United and Spain goalkeeper David De Gea responding with a number of laughing emojis.
A five-time Premier League winner, Evra also shared a video of himself dancing with joy on Friday as the European Championship began.
In recent years Evra has both delighted and confused fans with his social media posts.
A video of himself provocatively slapping and kissing a raw chicken went viral in 2018.
Scotland begin their Euro 2020 campaign against the Czech Republic at Hampden Park on Monday at 2pm.