Patient’s grandson buys 200 bottles of water to help ease hospital leak crisis

The grandson of a patient being treated in a Manchester hospital hit by a major water leak has dug deep to help ease the crisis.

The grandson of a patient being treated in a Manchester hospital hit by a major water leak has dug deep to help ease the crisis.

Marcus McCluskey, 23, spent three hours visiting Manchester Royal Infirmary, Manchester Royal Eye Hospital and Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital on Sunday night to deliver 200 bottles of water.

A fourth hospital, Saint Mary’s, was also affected. @SMH_GynMatNicu, @MRI_ED & @RMCHosp supplied with water for staff and patients on my way home from work ... it was the least I could do #BehindTheUniform pic.twitter.com/qnUZsZzDk4 — Marcus McCluskey (@McCluskeyMarcus) February 4, 2018 Mr McCluskey said: “My grandmother has been treated at Manchester Royal since July 2017 and a few hundred bottles of water is nothing to ensure that the hard working staff and most seriously ill patients have access to water.

“The wards were doing everything they could, they had given all patients a individual bottle of water and were trying to source more. “It was just a bad situation made worse by local supermarkets being closed on a Sunday.”

Mr McCluskey, an emergency medical dispatcher for North West Ambulance Service born in Manchester, bought the water from Tesco Express, on Ardwick Green, and Sainsbury’s Local at Piccadilly Station. Staff at the outlets helped him load his car and a Sainsbury’s assistant store manager contributed £10 towards the cost, before he made the mercy mission – finishing his delivery at 11pm.

We are currently experiencing problems with our water supply due to a mains leak off-site. We are urging patients not to attend the following hospitals for the time being unless there is an urgent clinical need: https://t.co/8lVf89hJb7 — MFT NHS (@MFTnhs) February 4, 2018 Mr McCluskey split the supply of water between adult accident and emergency, child accident and emergency, neonatal and paediatric intensive care units, the birthing suite, and the ward where his grandmother is being treated. Affected hospitals cancelled operations on Monday morning and patients have been urged to stay away while the problem is rectified, unless there is an “urgent clinical need”.

Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust said cancer operations would take place as planned, along with any urgent procedures.

Press Association