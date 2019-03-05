Passengers flipping out over train to ‘London St Pancake’

Commuters were given a sweet treat on Shrove Tuesday as London St Pancras station was renamed “St Pancake”.

Those travelling on the Southeastern network tweeted their surprise at the unusual destination showing on the display boards.

Passengers also expressed delight at pancakes being handed out on their trains during rush hour.

Twitter user @Surrealfish, who was given ingredients to make pancakes at home, said: “Thank you @Se_Railway, I’ll be having flipping fun tonight!!!”

Southeastern staff were also on board, as passenger @cfcalfie1 found out: “@Se_Railway Whoever thought of the idea for the St Pancake needs a raise. The conductor on the 8.07 from Sittingbourne was so kind and found it funny as well good job!”

The pancake celebrations made @i_pinkwolfie smile: “@Se_Railway congrats to the announcer at Canterbury West for the 10.25am. He had everyone smiling with his announcements, including ‘London St Pancake’. He certainly made our day.”

Twitter user @lesterlustre was ahead of the ‘St Pancake’ trend: “Have genuinely called it st pancake for years London should get with it.”

David Wornham, Passenger Services Director at Southeastern said: “Thousands of people use our services every day, so it feels really good to be able to do something a little different that puts a smile on their faces.”

Press Association