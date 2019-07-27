Passenger ‘dressed as clown’ sparks ‘mass brawl’ on cruise ship

A passenger dressed as a clown sparked a mass brawl on a P&O cruise ship, according to reports.

Families fled as passengers allegedly used furniture and plates as weapons onboard the ship, which had left Bergen in Norway just 12 hours earlier.

Passengers suspected of being behind the violence were reportedly confined to their cabins on the last day of the cruise, before being greeted by Hampshire police when the ship docked in Southampton on Saturday morning.

Six people were assaulted.

A 43-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, both from Chigwell, Essex, have been arrested on suspicion of assault and are currently in police custody.

Chief correspondent for ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Richard Gaisford, was on the cruise.

He wrote on Twitter: “One witness, part of a group involved in the trouble, explained to staff that things kicked off when another passenger appeared dressed as a clown.

“This upset one of their party because they’d specifically booked a cruise with no fancy dress. It led to a violent confrontation.”

Staff told Mr Gaisford they had never seen anything like it, and one witness said “there was blood everywhere”.

Another passenger said: “I was in my room when the security tannoy happened at 2am.

“I saw two people being escorted out by police — police holding their belongings — limping.

“Just to clarify, the majority of those onboard were perfectly civilised and nice individuals. It was just ruined by a few drunk idiots.”

A P&O Cruises spokesman said: “Following an incident on board Britannia on Thursday evening we can confirm that all guests have now disembarked and the matter is now in the hands of the local police.”

Hampshire police said: “Officers are investigating following reports of a public order incident on-board P&Os Britannia.

“The incident happened during the early hours of Friday, 26 July while the ship was enroute to Southampton from Bergen.

“Six people, three men and three women, were assaulted. A number of injuries were suffered including significant bruising and cuts.

“Investigations are ongoing.

“If anyone has any information, including phone footage of the incident, they should call Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 44190262605.

