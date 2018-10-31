Paralympian who lost a leg to cancer nails perfect Genie Halloween costume

A former Paralympic athlete is wowing social media with his Halloween costume this year – the Genie from Disney’s Aladdin.

Josh Sundquist, who skied for the United States at the 2006 Winter Paralympics, lost one of his legs to cancer at the age of nine.

His Halloween costumes, which in the past have included a partially eaten gingerbread man and Tigger from Winnie The Pooh, often make use of the fact that he has one leg.

You ain't never had a friend, never had a friend. You ain't never had a friend, never had a friend. You ain't never. Had a. Friend. Like. Meeee!#halloweencostume #halloween pic.twitter.com/GOw74yELhF — Josh Sundquist 🧞‍♂️ (@JoshSundquist) October 29, 2018

But this year’s costume has special resonance.

Sundquist, who is also an author and motivational speaker, said: “When I was a child, I wanted to be a Disney animator when I grew up.

“At age nine I lost my leg to cancer. A few weeks later I got a letter from an animator at Walt Disney who happened to be a double amputee. His name was Broose Johnson. Make-A-Wish later gave me the chance to meet him.

“Broose was a big Halloween fan himself and had designed an amazing Beast costume (a character he would later animate – and his costume helped inspire the look of the Beast in the movie!).

“The letter Broose sent me as a child had a drawing of Genie, which was one of the characters he animated. So this year I wanted to dress as Genie as a tribute to Broose, to Make-A-Wish, and, of course, to Robin Williams (who voice the character in the Disney animation).”

The costume was a big hit on social media.

One Facebook user said: “Your Halloween costumes are always so amazing!! I love it”

Referencing the movie, another added: “This is outstanding! And remember…’Beeeeee yourself!'”

You NEVER cease to amaze! Thank you Josh ❤️ — D.S.F. (@dsfoto) October 30, 2018

This is awesome! You make us smile! — Kim Ousley (@KOWRITER48) October 29, 2018

Press Association