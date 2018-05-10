Panda takes a tumble after branching out too far

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington posted video of Bei Bei dangling from the branch of a tree.

The two-year-old panda shook its head in its paws while trying to correct itself and then the branch broke, sending the panda tumbling to the ground.

🐼 Sometimes when #BeiBei goes out on a limb...it breaks. But he’s fine! Giant pandas are built to withstand falls, so he popped back up and climbed up again. #PandaStory pic.twitter.com/nZIBl7fhoS — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) May 9, 2018

But Bei Bei was fine and climbed straight back up, the zoo said.