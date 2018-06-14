Paddy Power is donating £10,000 to LGBT+ causes for every goal Russia scores
A host of celebrities are backing the campaign.
The Russian World Cup team will be inadvertently funding LGBT+ causes as betting company Paddy Power has said it will donate £10,000 for each goal the team scores during the tournament.
Russia has created a hostile environment for people in the LGBT+ community, bringing in a law against “homosexual propaganda” in 2013. The law penalises advocacy for LGBT+ rights.
The cash will be donated to Attitude magazine’s Foundation to fund efforts to make football more inclusive.
I’m now a Russia fan! To find out why, check out my video below for @paddypower and then you can show support too via #RainbowRussians COME ON RUSSIA!” #ad For more information, check out: https://t.co/zEEHBeykFL pic.twitter.com/reGGbYRJxm— Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 13, 2018
The campaign has been backed by a number of notable people from the LGBT+ community, including swimmer Mark Foster, ex-Olympian Caitlyn Jenner and choreographer Louie Spence.
I’m supporting Russia!— Mark Foster (@MarkFosterSwim) June 13, 2018
To find out why the Russian Football team are so great check out my video for @paddypower #RainbowRussians #ad pic.twitter.com/WOm7sul1tv
In case Russia fail to score any goals, the betting company has committed to donating a minimum of £50,000 to the Foundation.
The Foundation says it will use the money to challenge LGBT+ prejudice on and off the field, support footballers and those in the game in coming out, fund educational programmes in schools and colleges and make grass-roots teams safe spaces for LGBT+ players.
We hope Russia's #WorldCup squad are feeling fresh - they'll be helping improve LGBT+ lives with every goal they score against Saudi Arabia this afternoon, thanks to @paddypower:https://t.co/sbWWILhzh1 #RainbowRussians 🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/1OR2v8HBea— Attitude (@AttitudeMag) June 14, 2018
The campaign associated with the donations is using #RainbowRussians to spread the word.
Press Association