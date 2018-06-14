Paddy Power is donating £10,000 to LGBT+ causes for every goal Russia scores

Russia has created a hostile environment for people in the LGBT+ community, bringing in a law against “homosexual propaganda” in 2013. The law penalises advocacy for LGBT+ rights.

The cash will be donated to Attitude magazine’s Foundation to fund efforts to make football more inclusive.

I’m now a Russia fan! To find out why, check out my video below for @paddypower and then you can show support too via #RainbowRussians COME ON RUSSIA!” #ad For more information, check out: https://t.co/zEEHBeykFL pic.twitter.com/reGGbYRJxm — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 13, 2018

The campaign has been backed by a number of notable people from the LGBT+ community, including swimmer Mark Foster, ex-Olympian Caitlyn Jenner and choreographer Louie Spence.