Owl survives three-hour drive trapped in grille of car

An owl has been freed after surviving a three-hour drive trapped in the grille of a car.

The barred owl apparently got trapped after being struck by the car of a family on a drive to the Southern Shores in North Carolina.

Never a good sign to see feathers in the grill. This looks to be a Barred owl that was hit by the car and then stuck ... Hatteras Island Wildlife Rehabilitation on Saturday, December 14, 2019

The family from Wilmington reportedly realised they hit something but it was only when they got to their destination that they discovered the trapped owl.

They called for the help of Hatteras Island Wildlife Rehabilitation (HIWR) and the bird was safely removed.

This is the Barred Owl from last night, that was driven for hours in the grill of a car. Seems to be feeling much... Hatteras Island Wildlife Rehabilitation on Sunday, December 15, 2019

In a Facebook post the organisation said the bird was feeling “much better” the following day, adding: “A little worse for wear, but nothing major wrong. Sort of a good luck/bad luck situation…”

Lou Browning, of HIWR, said the organisation deals with around 70 to 100 birds of prey struck by cars per year.

