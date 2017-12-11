Over 300 pooches braved the snow to set the record for the most dogs in Christmas jumpers
Christmas jumpers aren’t just for humans.
Hundreds of dogs descended on Battersea Park in London on Sunday to set a world record.
The dogs in Christmas jumpers event was set up by dog-walking website BorrowMyDoggy to raise funds for charity Save the Children.
The day may have been cold and snowy, but it didn’t keep participants in the record attempt away. Over 300 pooches donning festive wear showed up to the Pear Tree cafe and were rewarded with treats for their efforts.
The celebration of the humble Christmas jumper was just the beginning of Save the Children’s Christmas-related fundraising efforts.
Friday December 15 will mark Christmas Jumper Day, when humans are encouraged to pay £2 and wear their best jumpers into work or school.
Press Association