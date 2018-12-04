Outrage among social media users for £40 tickets at central London Odeon cinema

Social media users have voiced their outrage at steep ticket prices for Odeon’s newly refurbished Leicester Square theatre.

The cinema has now been branded an Odeon Luxe, meaning adult cinema-goers looking for a more luxurious experience will pay up to £40.75 for brand new releases.

Luxe recliners have been installed, and viewers can now watch from a “Royal Box”.

Tickets begin at £10 for each showing, and can reach just over £40.

Mary Poppins Returns is now on sale at the newly revamped Odeon Leicester Square, at the bargain price of--- HOW MUCH?! pic.twitter.com/OI6Bu6qAcV — Chris Presswell (@ChrisPresswell) December 4, 2018

The soon-to-be re-opened Odeon Luxe Leicester Square cinema has undergone a major 11-month refurbishment.

The new 800-seat cinema will feature a cocktail bar and reclining seats, meaning prices have increased at the venue.

how much? wow, I hope that includes popcorn! (and a drink, and a three course meal) — Nicky (@D80Noo) December 4, 2018

Social media users have voiced their disagreement with the price-hike, though the £40 tickets are only for the highest tier.

It was always on the rise, and the Leicester Square Odeon was always expensive but this is off the scale — Dantooine (@Danburden1138) December 4, 2018

Odeon explained that as Mary Poppins Returns is in its first week during the festive season, prices have been raised accordingly.

The odeon is so expensive. Forgot I had to take out a loan for popcorn and a ticket — Georgie Lovatt (@de0rdie) October 14, 2018

A spokesperson for Odeon said: “Price choices vary and flex depending on a number of factors including seat type and location in the auditorium, what we’re showing, time of day, and the number of people booking at one time.

“The first week of the biggest film of the year during the festive season is obviously peak, and guests can expect prices will flex throughout the year.”

The cinema added that the prices are cheaper if you sign up for one of Odeon’s Limitless cards; the membership costs £19.99 a month for London cinemas, costing £5 extra per visit for Luxe recliner seats.

Press Association