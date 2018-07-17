A pair of tiny goats have made friends with a pair of friendly otters in an adorable video.

A pair of tiny goats have made friends with a pair of friendly otters in an adorable video.

Otters and goats have formed an unlikely friendship at this US zoo

Ruth the Nigerian goat kid (named after US supreme court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg) and Sonia the mini Nubian goat kid are the stars of an Oregon Zoo YouTube series where they travel around the zoo meeting the other animals.

This week, they met rescue river otters BC and Tilly, creating a friendship through play.

As the goats enter the enclosure, it’s immediately obvious they are intrigued by each other. The otters rush to the glass to look at the tiny goats, twirling around in the water and following their movement.

They even play a fun game of chase, with the goats just edging the win.

If you’d like to see more of Sonia and Ruth, new episodes are released on the Zoo’s Facebook page every Tuesday.

Press Association