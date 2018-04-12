News And Finally

Thursday 12 April 2018

Oscars, scientific discoveries and more things Harry Kane has claimed, according to Twitter

The reaction to the Spurs striker’s goal appeal continues.

Harry Kane
Harry Kane

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Harry Kane’s successful appeal to be awarded Tottenham’s second goal from their Premier League game against Stoke has become football fans’ hot topic.

Naturally much of the discussion is teasing in its nature, with many fans taking to Twitter to suggest the Spurs striker isn’t stopping at taking a goal from teammate Christian Eriksen.

In a debatable order of significance, here are some more things he is allegedly laying claim to.

London Football GIF by Tottenham Hotspur - Find & Share on GIPHY

Mario Mandzukic’s goal for Juventus

In fact all the goals from their game against Real Madrid

Ronaldo’s bicycle kick

All 1,283 of Pele’s goals

This Bake Off showstopper

An Oscar

This guy’s child

The Moon landing

Discovering penicillin

Christian Eriksen’s Fifa team of the week card

You can’t do that to someone on Fifa Ultimate Team.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News