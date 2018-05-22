If you have an email inbox, it’s likely you have been receiving messages from organisations asking you to opt into hearing from them again.

Organisations are preparing for GDPR and Twitter users are having a field day

The emails are some companies’ way of complying with new data laws coming into force in the EU on May 25. The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) gives greater power to regulators to penalise companies who mishandle personal data or are not transparent about how their business uses it.

As usual, many took to social media to share their opinions on the changes. Some are celebrating the spring clean of their email inboxes without having to lift a finger.

I bloody love GDPR. It’s removing me from things I didn’t know I even signed up to! — Little Miss Katy ☀ (@MissKatyEnglish) May 22, 2018 when a company emails asking me to update my preferences else they won't be able to contact me thanks to GDPR pic.twitter.com/6vUdBmyUUJ — I Am Devloper (@iamdevloper) May 22, 2018 Me at every GDPR email begging for me to click a “let us continue being the floating crisp packets at the top of your inbox” link pic.twitter.com/t7TI0WJWzx — Erica Buist (@ericabuist) May 22, 2018 Others are finding the deluge of emails begging them to stay subscribed a little frustrating. For crying out loud, pls end the misery of this constant stream of GDPR emails! 😫 #GDPR #gdprcountdown — Matt Wright (@mattjameswright) May 22, 2018 My entire inbox: “Please update your preferences to keep receiving great deals!”

Me: long live GDPR pic.twitter.com/RBoZXokOnD — Chris Higgins 🔚 (@higgyC) May 22, 2018 The build-up to the GDPR deadline has obviously sparked a bunch of data-inspired memes.

"And that's when I wondered, why isn't there a GDPR opt-in email for the heart?" pic.twitter.com/9VS6eq4l5G — Stuart Heritage (@stuheritage) May 22, 2018 By the age of 35 you should have finally deleted all your GDPR emails. — Louise Jones (@louisejonesetc) May 22, 2018 GDPR- the joy that keeps on giving. #gdprjokes pic.twitter.com/mEfZN7BMfv — Louise (@everylilbreeze) May 18, 2018 I just got an email from a wealthy Nigerian prince. He hasn't got any money to share with me at the moment but he needs me to let him know before May 25th if I want to continue receiving his emails... #GDPR #gdprjokes pic.twitter.com/1KVDlKNoSY — Rᴏʙ Mᴀʏ (@robmay70) May 20, 2018 My mum is leaving it awfully close to the GDPR deadline to ask if I want to opt in to receive her emails, calls and texts. — Sharon O'Dea (@sharonodea) May 15, 2018 A couple of famous songs had a GDPA-themed makeover. He's making a list

He's checking it twice

He's gonna find out who's naughty or nice

Santa Claus is in contravention of article 4 of the General Data Protection Regulation (EU) 2016/679 — joe (@mutablejoe) May 20, 2018 "I gave a letter to the postman

he put it in his sack

Bright in early next morning

he brought my letter back

(She wrote upon it)

Return to sender

address unknown

and in accordance with new GDPR stricter data privacy law, any further requests will be

forwarded to our lawyers" — Channel 4 (@Channel4) May 21, 2018 The regulations come into force within a matter of days, so expect more emails in your inbox until then.

Press Association