Oregon Zoo in the United States has posted a video of its two orphaned river otter pups playing together after they were rescued.

Oregon Zoo posts video of orphaned river otter pups after they were rescued

The female pup was rescued from a construction site, while the male was found wandering near a golf course.

The otters received medical care at the zoo’s veterinary centre, before being introduced to the zoo’s otter enclosure.

Zoo employees posted the video of the two otters playing, to show visitors the progress they had made.

Posting the video to Facebook, Oregon Zoo said: “The rescued river otter pups are growing stronger and friskier at our veterinary centre!”

The video of the two river otter pups now has more than 13,000 views from visitors.

Zoo vet Dr Kelly Flaminio said: “They started playing as soon as we introduced them. The smaller pup ate like a champ, and is more interested in solid foods than formula. The female only wanted to play.”

Amy Cutting, who oversees the zoo’s Great Northwest area, said: “We’re happy we could give them a second chance. We have a good track record with orphaned otters.

“Our adult otter, Tilly, was also rescued as a pup, and she’s helped raise an orphan as well.”

Press Association