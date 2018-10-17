You’ll be familiar with most animals one finds in a zoo, from the lizards to the birds, but have you ever seen one X-rayed before?

Oregon Zoo posted some spooky animal X-rays and the chameleon stole the show

If not, Oregon Zoo was here to help with a Twitter thread comprised of X-rays taken during health checks at their veterinary centre.

The photos prompted much chin-stroking from the viewing public, so here they are in all their glory.

Amazing and gothy animal X-rays taken during health checks at our veterinary center: a thread pic.twitter.com/MRuMgSiZTL — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) October 17, 2018

Just take a look at that tail – a perfect spiral.

How about a Rodrigues flying fox?

Rodrigues flying fox pic.twitter.com/gTZbTnG68s — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) October 17, 2018

A ball python was next, and while its skeleton was no surprise, that didn’t make it any less interesting.

Did anyone else presume a beaver’s tail was devoid of bones?

And last but certainly not least, the Toco Toucan – stripped of its wondrous colours on the beak, it looks positively prehistoric.

The Toco toucan tells how closely related birds are to the dinosaurs — Krunal (@krunalspalande) October 17, 2018

And while all five X-ray images produced intrigue, there was one clear winner: the chameleon.

The chameleons tail looks like a Fibonacci spiral — Emma McArthur (@Emma_mca17) October 17, 2018

Oh my goodness, these are amazing! I think my favorite is the chameleon's tail. — Get To Know Nature (@GetToKnowNature) October 17, 2018

Chameleons tail looks like the Milky Way galaxy — Chris (@propertymogul) October 17, 2018

You can’t camouflage yourself on an X-ray, buddy. We see you.

