Oregon Zoo posted a clip of animals’ routine X-rays and they’re oddly beautiful

Oregon Zoo has released a video of its resident animals receiving X-rays as part of their health examinations… and they’re strangely beautiful to look at.

The oddly fascinating animal X-rays on display include that of an Amur tiger, a chameleon, a Rodrigues flying fox, a screech owl, and more.

Posting the video to Facebook, Oregon Zoo said: “X-rays taken during health exams at the Oregon Zoo’s Veterinary Medical Centre reveal the inner beauty of animals.”

The fascinating video showing the inner workings of the animals now has more than 60,000 views.

Oregon Zoo said: “Every animal at the Oregon Zoo receives routine health exams. The check-ups often include X-rays.

“The X-rays help vet staff provide excellent health care, and offer a unique glimpse inside the world of wildlife.”

