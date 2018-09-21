Oppression or empowerment? ‘Sexy’ Handmaid’s Tale Halloween costume recalled

The Handmaid’s Tale tells the story of a dystopian future where the United States has become Gilead, a totalitarian society where women are treated as property of the state and forced into sexual servitude.

So, when the red cape and white bonnets worn by female characters in the hard-hitting drama were turned into a sexy Halloween costume, you can imagine people had thoughts.

I’m dressing up as existential despair this Halloween pic.twitter.com/fMyuNuuU1g — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) September 21, 2018

The garb worn by the female characters of the TV show, an adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel, has become a powerful image – particularly given its recent use across the world in protests for women’s reproductive rights.

The Halloween costume description reads: “An upsetting dystopian future has emerged where women no longer have a say. However, we say be bold and speak your mind in this exclusive Brave Red Maiden costume.”

Amid heated criticism on social media, US costume-maker Yandy has since removed the outfit from its website.

Great description on this bad costume. ‘All women are sex slaves. However!!!' pic.twitter.com/Mt2B2rFwlL — Katherine Krueger (@kath_krueger) September 20, 2018

While many bemoaned the outfit, some Twitter users thought the costume’s style was rather apt.

There are sexy handmaid’s tale outfits for Halloween and tbh I love them. They are everything Gilead would have hated and that’s perfect in a way I appreciate. — Amie Stepanovich (@astepanovich) September 21, 2018

Others were undecided.

I can't decide if this misses the point of The Handmaid's Tale, or encapsulates it completely. https://t.co/nSDeKpJN8T — Petra Starke 🌟🗝 (@petstarr) September 21, 2018

Others argued that the “sexy” style of the Handmaid’s Tale outfit should be viewed in the same light as religiously-influenced costumes.

*shrugs* Don't really see how this is any different than a "sexy nun" or "sexy angel" costume, it's got everything from the exorbitant price right down to people pearl clutching in the comments... — Emma Noorman (@Crack_the_Moon) September 20, 2018

Yandy said in a statement after pulling the costume: “Over the last few hours, it has become obvious that our ‘Yandy Brave Red Maiden Costume’ is being seen as a symbol of women’s oppression, rather than an expression of women’s empowerment.

“This is unfortunate, as it was not our intention on any level.

“Given the sincere, heartfelt response, supported by numerous personal stories we’ve received, we are removing the costume from our site.”

