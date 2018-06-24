Onions pays price for pants prediction

The Lancashire paceman watched a physical first half from Panama’s defenders, including two penalties to help England to a 5-1 lead, and made a reckless prediction.

England are brilliant...Panama arnt. If Panama don’t have a man sent off in this game il bowl in my underpants tomorrow — Graham Onions (@BunnyOnions) June 24, 2018

A pedestrian second period, with England closing out a 6-1 win, ended with the Central American side having collected three yellow cards – with Michael Murillo and Armando Cooper both earning suspensions – but no reds.

Onions’ tweet quickly became the focus of attention, with England batsman James Vince – an opponent on Monday as his Hampshire side visit Old Trafford in the Specsavers County Championship – first to weigh in.