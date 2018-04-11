One Liverpool fan predicted the outcome against Manchester City with unnerving accuracy

A Liverpool fan has gone viral after he correctly predicted the events in the club’s Champions League match at Manchester City.

Shaun Kelly gained 2,000 followers after he tweeted the correct score and Liverpool scorers for last night’s quarter-final second leg from his account @LoveTheRedmen six hours before the game.

So tonight. An early City goal to set the nerves jangling. We hold out further until half time. Salah scores 2nd half 1-1. City's heads drop and Bobby scores the winner. City 1 Liverpool 2. Through to the semis — Harry Kane pinched my sandwich (@LoveTheRedmen) April 10, 2018 And that was exactly how it turned out as Liverpool, who were 3-0 up from the first leg, secured a 5-1 aggregate victory. The 50-year-old from Huyton, Liverpool, told the Press Association: “I kind of thought all along that City seem like the type of team that when they fall behind and it’s not going for them, their heads drop.

“I just thought that if they score an early goal and it stayed one-nil until half time, once the second half came we would score at some stage and you can never back away from Mo [Salah] and Bobby Firmino. “It literally is the way I thought the game would pan out.”

Liverpool fan and prophet Shaun Kelly Kelly grew up in Newcastle and supported the Magpies but said he always knew he was in the wrong city and moved to Merseyside 10 years ago. The father-of-two later tweeted: “I should have stuck a fiver on that.”

Liverpool will discover their semi-final opponents when the draw is made on Friday – although there’s a good chance Kelly already knows.

