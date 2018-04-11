News And Finally

Wednesday 11 April 2018

One Liverpool fan predicted the outcome against Manchester City with unnerving accuracy

He got the score, the scorers – and even how the match would unfold. Spooky stuff.

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring his side’s second goal
By John Gant, Press Association

A Liverpool fan has gone viral after he correctly predicted the events in the club’s Champions League match at Manchester City.

Shaun Kelly gained 2,000 followers after he tweeted the correct score and Liverpool scorers for last night’s quarter-final second leg from his account @LoveTheRedmen six hours before the game.

And that was exactly how it turned out as Liverpool, who were 3-0 up from the first leg, secured a 5-1 aggregate victory.

The 50-year-old from Huyton, Liverpool, told the Press Association: “I kind of thought all along that City seem like the type of team that when they fall behind and it’s not going for them, their heads drop.

“I just thought that if they score an early goal and it stayed one-nil until half time, once the second half came we would score at some stage and you can never back away from Mo [Salah] and Bobby Firmino.

“It literally is the way I thought the game would pan out.”

Liverpool fan and prophet Shaun Kelly

Kelly grew up in Newcastle and supported the Magpies but said he always knew he was in the wrong city and moved to Merseyside 10 years ago.

The father-of-two later tweeted: “I should have stuck a fiver on that.”

Liverpool will discover their semi-final opponents when the draw is made on Friday – although there’s a good chance Kelly already knows.

Press Association

