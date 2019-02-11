Olympic gold medallist Sam Quek puts Aaron Ramsey’s reported wages into context

Hockey player Samantha Quek has put Aaron Ramsey’s reported Juventus wages into startling context with one tweet.

The midfielder announced he will be joining Juventus in the summer after 11 years at Arsenal, having agreed a four-year contract with the Serie A club.

But with reports claiming the Wales international will earn around £400,000 per week at his new club, social media users were surprised by Juventus’s apparent generosity.

Meanwhile hockey player Quek, who won gold at the 2016 Olympic Games with Great Britain, put the startling figures into perspective by comparing them with her own experience.

“Aaron Ramsey will earn in 6 hours what I earned in a year as a professional hockey player,” the Olympian wrote.

Hundreds liked the tweet, while others did the maths.

Meanwhile plenty reminded Quek that her Olympic gold medal was worth more than a bumper salary.

Ramsey will join Juventus on July 1, the day after his Arsenal contract expires.

