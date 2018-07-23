News And Finally

Tuesday 24 July 2018

Olivier Giroud just completed his forfeit after France’s World Cup win

The Chelsea man shaved his hair off after becoming a world champion.

Olivier Giroud during training with his France team mates – (David Vincent/AP)
Olivier Giroud during training with his France team mates – (David Vincent/AP)

By Max McLean, Press Association

After winning the 2018 World Cup with France, Olivier Giroud remained true to his word and shaved his head.

The Chelsea striker played 546 minutes of France’s successful campaign in Russia – and as a result of an apparent bet, he shaved his hair off in the aftermath.

Giroud helped deliver the second Fifa World Cup in France’s history, starting in the final which Les Bleus won 4-2 against Croatia.

The style move divided opinion, with some mourning the departure of his beautiful barnet…

… while others admired the versatility of Giroud’s look.

A selection of rumoured bets emerged after France won the World Cup, with centre-back Adil Rami saying he would fight two-time Olympic gold medal-winning French judoka Teddy Riner.

To be fair to Rami, he also stayed true to his word – appearing on television with Riner for a bit of fun.

Giroud definitely had the easier forfeit.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News