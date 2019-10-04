‘Ohh no’: Churchill replaces famous nodding dog in rebrand

Insurance company Churchill has caused a stir online after replacing its famous nodding dog mascot for a new advertising campaign.

The Winston Churchill-inspired bulldog, well known for its catchphrase “ohh yes”, was first introduced into the company’s ads in 1996 and originally featured the voice of comedian Bob Mortimer.

However, it has now been killed off in favour of a more life-like computer animated version, which does not speak.

Take a moment out of your day to ride with the new Churchill dog Posted by Churchill on Thursday, October 3, 2019

A new campaign features the CGI dog gliding through a street on a skateboard and urges consumers to “Chur-chill”.

The company suggests the latest ad is targeted towards a “modern, busy audience” and “evokes the feeling that being covered by Churchill offers”.

The change appeared to split opinion on social media, with some lamenting the end of a British tradition.

“Goodbye childhood,” posted Twitter user Joe Clark.

Churchie hasn't gone anywhere, he's just got himself a new look. #ChurchillTheDog — Churchill (@Churchill) October 4, 2019

But when one Twitter user asked what happened to “the puppet dog”, the company responded: “Churchie hasn’t gone anywhere, he’s just got himself a new look.”

PA Media