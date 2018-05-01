Officials criticise ‘feng shui’ after sofa and cushions dumped on main road

But the principles don’t really extend to the best arrangement for dumping your sofa on a busy road.

It needed to alert motorists to a sofa and cushions partially blocking the road near Buckeye.

That’s where the Arizona Department of Transport comes in.

“For the record, the feng shui of placing furniture on a highway is all wrong,” the tweet read.

SR 85 SB: Report of a sofa and cushions on the left lane near milepost 145, just south of Buckeye. For the record, the feng shui of placing furniture on a highway is all wrong. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/E5MHdQQ2it

I love your sense of humor LOL — Becky (@Becky46741916) May 1, 2018

It later updated the account to explain the items had been moved, adding: “On a side note, anyone want a sofa? Going cheap, just pay for shipping.”

UPDATE: Sofa and cushions have been moved off left. On a side note, anyone want a sofa? Going cheap, just pay for shipping. https://t.co/m7wwlnn6WM — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 1, 2018

One Twitter follower asked if there was an upturn in abandoned furniture around the start/end of the month as people are more likely to move house.