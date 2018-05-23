News And Finally

Wednesday 23 May 2018

Officers see funny side as pranksters wrap police car in cling film

Police in Haverhill, Suffolk, said: ‘We won’t be foiled.’

Pranksters wrapped a police car in cling film, and officers in Haverhill, Suffolk, said they were 'not impressed'. (@PoliceHaverhill/ PA)
By Sam Russell, Press Association

Pranksters wrapped a police car in cling film as an officer took a statement from a victim of crime.

Police in Haverhill, Suffolk, said they were not delayed to any incident, adding: “We won’t be foiled.”

They also thanked “the lads who ran to tell us about it”.

The force said they were “not impressed” by the incident which could have slowed the response to a 999 call, but the attending PC was “able to see the comical side to it”.

Another Twitter user wisecracked: “Wrapped up the case I hope?”

