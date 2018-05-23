Officers see funny side as pranksters wrap police car in cling film

Police in Haverhill, Suffolk, said they were not delayed to any incident, adding: “We won’t be foiled.”

They also thanked “the lads who ran to tell us about it”.

Fortunately we were not delayed to any incident and PC 238 was able to see the comical side to it.#ClingFilmIsntCheap #ThatsAWrap #WeWontBeFoiled #CommunityEngagement #999family pic.twitter.com/JulKirP5U2 — Haverhill Police (@PoliceHaverhill) May 22, 2018

The force said they were “not impressed” by the incident which could have slowed the response to a 999 call, but the attending PC was “able to see the comical side to it”.