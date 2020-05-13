Nurses applaud Covid-19 patient who leaves hospital after 45 days

A woman who spent 45 days in hospital after being admitted with coronavirus has been applauded by nurses to mark her recovery.

Maureen Deuchars, from Dundee, left Ninewells Hospital in the city on Wednesday.

She spent 19 days on a ventilator in the intensive care unit (ICU), and latterly at the Centre for Brain Injury Rehabilitation at Royal Victoria Hospital, before being judged well enough to leave.

The 65-year-old did not suffer a brain injury during her illness but was moved to the centre to enable a team of occupational therapists and physiotherapists based there to help her build up her strength until she was able to walk again.

Nurses marked her recovery by lining a corridor and applauding as Mrs Deuchars left the building.

Her daughter Danielle Najahi, who works in HR for the health board, said: “I would just like to say thank-you on behalf of my mum Maureen, myself and all my family to NHS Tayside.

“The team in the ICU was phenomenal and they made sure they kept my family and I updated throughout my mum’s time with them.

“They are amazing at what they do and without them my mum would not be alive today.

” Mum showed great determination to get back on her feet and walk again with the help and support of the physiotherapists and occupational therapists.

“The care and expertise this whole team gave to my mum makes me so proud to work for NHS Tayside.

“Hopefully when this is all over we can visit the hospital with mum and thank all the staff personally.

“I am really pleased to say that mum left the Centre for Brain Injury Rehab today – May 13 – after a long six weeks, but is happy to be going home to be with my dad and all her home comforts.”

