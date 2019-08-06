NoWrongPath: People share their success stories on Scottish results day

As students across Scotland open their Highers results, people have taken to Twitter to share their career stories and prove there is #NoWrongPath to success.

The social media campaign was launched by Scotland’s Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) in 2017 and has become an annual tradition.

Jim Savege, 49 from Hertfordshire, began his career as a supermarket cleaner before working as a barman. He then took a job as a mountaineering instructor, and then a school teacher. Four jobs later he is now the chief executive at Aberdeenshire Council.

He said; “Life is one big adventure and journey – there are so many options open to you, building on your SQA results – be bold and do justice to your dreams and ambitions.”

BSW Timber in Earlston shared the story of one of its employees, Dave.

The firm said: “25 years ago Dave left school with one A-Level. He studied Wood Science at night school Then studied Forestry and Wood Science at Bangor University.

“In 1994 he joined BSW Timber as a graduate and he now manages our Boat of Garten Sawmill.”

Leanne Mackenzie, 27, from Inverness, shared her own story which saw her leave school at 16. Multiple jobs and a degree later, she has now completed her MSc in construction project management.

She said: “Where you are now is not necessarily where you are headed next, or where you will ultimately end up.”

Wishing all pupils receiving results today the best of luck, but please remember #NoWrongPath !

Self-styled “death historian” Louvain Rees, 26, from Bridgend, South Wales, said: “I didn’t get the exam results I wanted and I ended up being kicked out of school.

“I am now a historian who is working on all things death with the National Museum of Wales. I’m writing a book and I spend quite a lot of time looking at old documents.”

I didn't get the exam results I wanted and I ended up being kicked out of school ✨



I am now a historian who is working on all things Death with the National Museum of Wales 💀



Here is Vanessa who left school with no A levels but chose to do a modern apprenticeship. While completing her apprenticeship she attended evening classes to study for her A levels. Vanessa is now part of the research and policy team @chambertalk



Great to see so many inspiring #NoWrongPath stories today



