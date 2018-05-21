Nothing is more satisfying than watching Stretch Armstrong crushed by a hydraulic press

The Hydraulic Press Channel, run by powerlifter Lauri Vuohensilta, squeezes a variety of objects to bits and the latest video features a Stretch Armstrong toy.

If you’ve ever wondered what the inside of the toy looks like this video has the answers, albeit coupled with some NSFW language as Stretch gets flattened.

This particular press has holes in the top, giving viewers the chance to see the object’s insides oozing out under the immense pressure.