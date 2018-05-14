It’s easy to feel tired after a long journey but the one place you don’t want to take a pit stop is in the middle of the road.

‘Not a rest area’ tweet is latest sassy alert to mattress dumped in road

When a mattress ended up discarded in the centre of a busy motorway, highways officials in Arizona had a sassy message to help people avoid the danger near Phoenix.

“This is not a rest area,” Arizona Department of Transport posted on Twitter while a team went to remove the item. L-202 EB near Alma School: A mattress is in the center lane. Be advised, this is not a rest area. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/kiEFzY7ZVv — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 13, 2018 The tweet, including a picture of the offending item, garnered hundreds of likes and retweets.

They kept up the sleepy banter, later reporting that the mattress had been removed and “nap time is over”. UPDATE: Mattress has been cleared from the road. Nap time is up! https://t.co/VBiUeS8b8Q — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 14, 2018 Followers were impressed with whoever is behind the transport authority’s Twitter account.

pic.twitter.com/4T7ZI2z6FL — Rebecca I. Allen (@rebeccaallen) May 14, 2018 So much for my plans to stop right about there for a quick, refreshing nap. — Keesha T. (@KTChecksItOut) May 14, 2018 It’s not the first time the account has created a buzz on social media about furnishings ending up on the state’s roads. Earlier in May, it called out the “bad feng shui” of placing a sofa and cushions on a busy state road.

SR 85 SB: Report of a sofa and cushions on the left lane near milepost 145, just south of Buckeye. For the record, the feng shui of placing furniture on a highway is all wrong. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/E5MHdQQ2it — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 1, 2018

