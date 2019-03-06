Norwich City’s Onel Hernandez signed autographs and took photos with fans in his local Argos after professing his love of the shop.

Norwich player attends Argos meet and greet after declaring his love of the shop

The Cuban winger, who joined the Canaries in January 2018, listed Argos as one of the things he enjoyed about living in Norfolk in an interview with the matchday programme in January.

The 26-year-old has scored six league goals on Norwich’s road to the top of the Championship, so when the club announced he was due to appear at the refurbished Riverside Argos, the fans descended.

“@OnelHernandez23 is at Collection Point A….” BBC Radio Norfolk presenter Rob Butler tweeted.

Hernandez appeared smiling alongside supporters in photos shared by the club, while one fan was seen wearing a jumper adorned with “Onel” in the style of the Argos logo.

Canaries fan George Robinson, 21, was one of those in attendance.

He told the Press Association that the meet and greet “was a good laugh”, adding “everyone was in good spirits and appreciated the good humour from Argos and Onel”.

Running down the wing, hear the Argos sing, Onel Hernandez pic.twitter.com/pOvd6phiGi — George Robinson (@GeorgeRobbo97) March 6, 2019

“It means a lot when footballers take the time to do things like that, especially in a one-club city like Norwich,” he added.

Press Association