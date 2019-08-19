Norwich Cathedral’s helter skelter attracted 10,000 riders

A cathedral that installed a 55ft helter skelter in its nave has reported that around 10,000 people went on the ride in the 11 days that it was there.

Reverend Canon Andy Bryant, of Norwich Cathedral, said the funfair ride was intended to grant visitors a better view of the cathedral’s ornate roof and its stone carvings.

The project, called Seeing It Differently, was brought to a close on Sunday when a bishop delivered a sermon from the helter skelter and then slid down it.

Candles were lit and the helter skelter’s lights were turned off after the Bishop of Lynn, the Right Reverend Jonathan Meyrick, slid down.

Reflecting on the project, the Reverend Canon Andy Bryant said: “Many will want to focus on the sheer numbers we have been able to welcome into the Cathedral and the relaxed happy and joyous atmosphere in the Cathedral.

“However, the things I will most carry away from this time are the individual conversations, people sharing stories of connecting with the Cathedral, enjoying seeing the building from a new perspective, finding a welcome distraction at a difficult time in their lives, asking questions about faith and gaining new encouragement in their relationship with God.

“This is what this event has always been about; providing time and space for both human and God encounters.”

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Reverend Jane Hedges, said: “Inevitably there have been people who have complained about having a helter skelter in a sacred place but the overwhelming response has been incredibly positive.”

PA Media