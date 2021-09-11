| 19°C Dublin

Northern Lights recreated in London skies

The spectacle was an art installation as part of the Greenwich and Docklands Intentional Festival.

By Alistair Mason, PA

Art lovers have been treated to a recreation of the Northern Lights thanks to a spectacular laser show.

The artwork Borealis, by Dan Acher, appeared over the south London skies as part of the Greenwich and Docklands Intentional Festival.

The effect, seen on Friday evening at the grounds of the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, is created by shining high powered laser beams through clouds of particles.

According to Acher’s Happy City Lab website: “Variations in movement, colour, and density, together with changing weather conditions, give infinite variations.

“A unique aurora is created each time.”

The installation, which premiered in 2016, has appeared in locations all around the world, including Australia, Japan and Switzerland.

