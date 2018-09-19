News And Finally

Wednesday 19 September 2018

Non-league defender scores Beckham-esque goal from his own half

From defence to attack in an instant.

Chelmsford City defender Michael Spillane scores a wonder goal from his own half – (FCVideo/Wealdstone FC)
By Max McLean, Press Association

Non-league football can produce just as much drama as the Premier League, as was the case when Michael Spillane scored from inside his own half.

The 29-year-old was playing for Chelmsford City against Wealdstone in the National League South when, with the game goalless, he intercepted the ball from a Wealdstone attack.

With one touch to control the ball, Spillane looked up before dispatching the ball from more than 50 yards over the head of goalkeeper Jon North.

More than a touch of David Beckham against Wimbledon there.

The goal broke the deadlock in a game that Chelmsford eventually won 3-2, but there was no doubting the highlight for the 856 in attendance.

Although for some the defensive work was just as important as the goal itself.

From defence to attack, Spillane can do it all.

