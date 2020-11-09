Non-league Chorley celebrate FA Cup shock with Adele singalong

Chorley celebrate their 3-2 FA Cup win against Wigan with an Adele singalong (Craig Dootson and Yui Mok/PA)

Non-league Chorley celebrated their FA Cup upset against Wigan by joining together in singing an Adele ballad in the dressing room.

The National League North side knocked their League One opponents out of the competition in a thrilling first-round comeback which saw them recover from 2-0 down to win 3-2.

Goalkeeping coach Craig Dootson shared a video on Twitter after the game, showing the players warbling along to Adele’s 2011 release Someone Like You.

“It doesn’t get much better than this @chorleyfc,” Dootson wrote. “What a day just gutted no fans and even more gutted no pubs open to get absolutely walloped in”.

It doesnât get much better than this @chorleyfc 😍 what a day just gutted no fans and even more gutted no pubs open to get absolutely walloped in - cheers Boris â½ï¸ pic.twitter.com/Y78kz1iKhG — Craig Dootson (@gkdoots1) November 8, 2020

“Doots get your ipod off man and let the lads get some bangers on,” Northampton Town footballer Nicky Adams replied, before congratulating Dootson.

Doots get your ipod off man and let the lads get some bangers on 🙌🏼😂 well done pal — nicky adams (@nickyadams10) November 8, 2020

Wigan had looked in for a comfortable FA Cup first-round win when goals from Joe Garner and Tom James opened up a 2-0 lead.

But the 41st-minute sending-off of Adam Long – for hauling down Harry Cardwell – turned the game on its head, and Chorley secured victory in extra time.

