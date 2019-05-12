News And Finally

Friday 17 May 2019

Noel Gallagher sings Wonderwall during City’s dressing room title celebrations

The Oasis star led the singalong after Manchester City’s 4-1 win at Brighton.

Noel Gallagher in the stands during a Carabao Cup third round match (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Noel Gallagher in the stands during a Carabao Cup third round match (Andrew Matthews/PA)

By Max McLean, Press Association

Manchester City fan and Oasis star Noel Gallagher belted out one of the band’s biggest hits after his team secured its fourth Premier League title.

City had to win at Brighton on the final day to be sure of defending their crown, and a ruthless attacking display saw them comfortably home with a 4-1 victory.

And while the Amex Stadium is more accustomed to football matches than rock and roll, Gallagher put on a special performance with the City players and staff in the dressing room after the final whistle.

Players joined the former Oasis frontman in a rendition of Wonderwall before chanting in celebration of their title defence.

“Today is gonna be the day” Bernardo Silva tweeted.

Meanwhile, City youngster Phil Foden captioned his photo alongside Gallagher with another of the band’s songs.

“Champagne Football. Champagne Supernova” he tweeted.

Noel’s brother and former band mate Liam simply tweeted “MCFC CHAMPIONS LG x” after the action had unfolded.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News