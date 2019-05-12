Noel Gallagher sings Wonderwall during City’s dressing room title celebrations

Manchester City fan and Oasis star Noel Gallagher belted out one of the band’s biggest hits after his team secured its fourth Premier League title.

City had to win at Brighton on the final day to be sure of defending their crown, and a ruthless attacking display saw them comfortably home with a 4-1 victory.

And while the Amex Stadium is more accustomed to football matches than rock and roll, Gallagher put on a special performance with the City players and staff in the dressing room after the final whistle.

Impromptu @NoelGallagher gig in the dressing room!! 😆



An anthem for the Champions!



🔵 #mancity 🏆 pic.twitter.com/XpcpUV1rMZ — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 12, 2019

Players joined the former Oasis frontman in a rendition of Wonderwall before chanting in celebration of their title defence.

“Today is gonna be the day” Bernardo Silva tweeted.

Today is gonna be the day 🎶💙 pic.twitter.com/4NYMooFdJV — Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) May 12, 2019

Meanwhile, City youngster Phil Foden captioned his photo alongside Gallagher with another of the band’s songs.

“Champagne Football. Champagne Supernova” he tweeted.

Champagne Football 🍾 Champagne Supernova 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/Qy26VT4fYP — Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) May 12, 2019

Noel’s brother and former band mate Liam simply tweeted “MCFC CHAMPIONS LG x” after the action had unfolded.

MCFC CHAMPIONS LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 12, 2019

Press Association