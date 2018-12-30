While Manchester City’s game against Southampton was a crucial one in keeping the Citizens in touch with league leaders Liverpool, David Silva’s hair still managed to court some attention.

Nobody was ready for David Silva to start growing his hair long again

The Spain and City midfielder rocked a full head of hair in his early days at the club, winning the Premier League in 2012 with locks like these.

But ahead of City’s record-breaking 2017/18 season Silva decided to shave it all off – the Spaniard scored nine league goals as City became the first Premier League side to reach 100 points.

However, after missing a few games over Christmas, Silva has returned to the City starting XI with a new look.

Yes, the Premier League legend appears to be growing his locks once more.

Silva scored City’s opener in the 3-1 win against the Saints, so it wasn’t difficult to spot the difference.

Nice goal by David Silva but far, far more impressed with the full head of hair he's rocking these days #MicrophoneHead — Alex (@FunboyIsntFun) December 30, 2018

The result was a baffled audience of spectators on Twitter.

Since when did David Silva start growing his hair back? — Danny Watters (@dannyw3369) December 30, 2018

And while some were pleased to see the return of his barnet, others felt they had only just gotten used to the shaved look.

Only just got used to @21LVA without hair and now he has grown it ! — julie dique (@JulieDique) December 30, 2018

Can’t be the only one that doesn’t even recognise David Silva anymore now that he has hair again. — Benjamin Wills (@_BenWills) December 30, 2018

I’m not comfortable with David Silva having hair now #MCFC — Elliott Muldoon (@ElliottMuldoon) December 30, 2018

If he helps City overtake Liverpool in the title race, fans of Pep Guardiola’s team won’t care how Silva has his hair.

