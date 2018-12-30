News And Finally

Sunday 30 December 2018

Nobody was ready for David Silva to start growing his hair long again

Is the Spanish magician returning to his locks of yesteryear?

Manchester City midfielder David Silva with and without his hair (Martin Rickett/PA and Adam Davy/PA)
Manchester City midfielder David Silva with and without his hair (Martin Rickett/PA and Adam Davy/PA)

By Max McLean, Press Association

While Manchester City’s game against Southampton was a crucial one in keeping the Citizens in touch with league leaders Liverpool, David Silva’s hair still managed to court some attention.

The Spain and City midfielder rocked a full head of hair in his early days at the club, winning the Premier League in 2012 with locks like these.

ipanews_51dadafa-7e87-42f3-ab0a-ba6f15617eb9_embedded1676012
(Anthony Devlin/PA)

But ahead of City’s record-breaking 2017/18 season Silva decided to shave it all off – the Spaniard scored nine league goals as City became the first Premier League side to reach 100 points.

ipanews_51dadafa-7e87-42f3-ab0a-ba6f15617eb9_embedded1676057
(Martin Rickett/PA)

However, after missing a few games over Christmas, Silva has returned to the City starting XI with a new look.

ipanews_51dadafa-7e87-42f3-ab0a-ba6f15617eb9_embedded1676014
(Adam Davy/PA)

Yes, the Premier League legend appears to be growing his locks once more.

Silva scored City’s opener in the 3-1 win against the Saints, so it wasn’t difficult to spot the difference.

The result was a baffled audience of spectators on Twitter.

And while some were pleased to see the return of his barnet, others felt they had only just gotten used to the shaved look.

If he helps City overtake Liverpool in the title race, fans of Pep Guardiola’s team won’t care how Silva has his hair.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News