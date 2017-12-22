Nobody on Twitter saw this rapid plot twist coming in Arsenal and Liverpool’s Friday night fixture
It looked for all the world like this game was done and dusted.
After a weak first half from Arsenal saw them 1-0 down against Liverpool at the break, Mohamed Salah doubled the Reds’ advantage, at which point nobody seemed to think Arsenal had any stake in the match.
What they didn’t reckon with was a little Christmas magic filling the air. First…
GOAL!— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 22, 2017
Now let's build on this!#AFCvLFC 1-2 (53) pic.twitter.com/Wy43vVhk29
Then…
56: Goal. Xhaka. 2-2.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 22, 2017
And with a swing of his boot, Mesut Ozil put Arsenal 3-2 in front, just 388 seconds after they had gone 2-0 down.
388 - There were just 388 seconds between Liverpool going 2-0 ahead and Arsenal taking the lead to make it 3-2. Rapid. #ARSLIV— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 22, 2017
It was all anybody could do to stand and stare.
All Liverpool fans who went to the loo after 52 minutes...#ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/K2N2IZiXoX— NOW TV Sport (@NOWTVSport) December 22, 2017
I am watching this, and I am drinking it in.— Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) December 22, 2017
3-2 Arsenal!!! What. A. Turnaround— PA Dugout (@PAdugout) December 22, 2017
Ozil makes it 3-2 #ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/DomqXRC9Db
Excuse me? What’s happening to this game 😂 3-2 Merry Christmas #ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/DKMzuA762F— Jules Breach (@julesbreach) December 22, 2017
This game. #ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/Qt5aSzGGdv— Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) December 22, 2017
This game is ridiculous 😂 I don’t dare blink 👀 #ARSLIV— Harry Aikines (@HarryAA100m) December 22, 2017
Some context is required here. A fan was spotted eating carrots at the stadium – that’s about all the context you need.
CARROTS FOR EVERYONE— Mundial Magazine (@MundialMag) December 22, 2017
Liverpool soon restored parity with a Firmino goal, the drama simply refusing to yield.
Koscielney OMG defend!!!!!— Philip Neville (@fizzer18) December 22, 2017
But after all that, the final 20 minutes went goalless, both teams apparently depleted from their earlier efforts.
That goes straight into the #PL classics folder 😍#ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/YGTbMzBpRN— Premier League (@premierleague) December 22, 2017
The good news? That was the first of 10 Premier League fixtures across the weekend. Bring the rest on.
