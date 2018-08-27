A game from the first round of fixtures in the third division of German handball produced enough drama to last the entire campaign.

Nobody expected this last-minute handball free throw to end up where it did

HSG Konstanz had travelled to TuS Furstenfeldbruck and trailed 24-23. With time almost up, the away team’s Tom Wolf took up his position for a free throw, and a chance to level the scores.

How’s this for a postage stamp?

Wolf’s effort, expertly bounced past the defensive wall, beat the goalkeeper all ends up but found itself fully wedged between post and crossbar, failing to cross the goal line and sealing victory for Furstenfeldbruck.

If that drama is a sign of things to come, it might be worth keeping your eye on the third division of German handball this season.

Press Association