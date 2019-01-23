News And Finally

Wednesday 23 January 2019

No kidding – police seek to reunite wandering goat with owner

The animal was found in Shildon, County Durham.

Police are trying to reunite a missing goat with its owner, after the animal was found in a private garden.

Police in Shildon, County Durham, were contacted by the public on Wednesday morning after reports of a loose deer. However, when they arrived, the animal was found to be a goat.

A Durham Constabulary spokesman said: “A call was made to police shortly after 8.05am today to reports of a deer on the loose in Dale Grove, Shildon.

“However, on closer inspection, it was actually found to be a goat. The goat then ventured on to someone’s drive before being secured in a garden.

“If anyone thinks the goat may be theirs, they should contact Durham Constabulary on 101.”

