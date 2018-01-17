Nintendo have always been famous for their playful games, but the announcement of Nintendo Labo has taken that one step further.

Nintendo have always been famous for their playful games, but the announcement of Nintendo Labo has taken that one step further.

Nintendo Labo’s cardboard revolution adds a whole new dimension to the Switch console

Available on the Nintendo Switch console, Nintendo Labo combines cardboard cut-outs, referred to individually as Toy-Con shapes, that offer new ways to play on the Switch that hope to encourage imagination and discovery.

Users can build each Toy Con with the help of interactive instructions on the Switch, while stickers and colours are provided to give your builds a personal touch. Nintendo Labo, the Nintendo Switch's new line of interactive make, play and discover experiences Nintendo Labo is available as two separate kits. Toy Con 01: Variety Kit, offers five different Toy Cons, including a remote control car, a fishing rod, a house, a motorbike and a fully functioning, 13-key piano.

Of the piano, a Nintendo statement said: “As you play, the IR Motion Camera in the Right Joy-Con detects which keys are pressed and plays each note through the console’s built-in speakers. Budding musicians can also experiment with their own musical creations.” Meanwhile Toy Con 02: Robot Kit, offers the chance to create your very own robot.

Build a robot with Nintendo Labo “Our goal is to put smiles on the faces of everyone Nintendo touches,” said Satoru Shibata, Nintendo of Europe’s President. “Nintendo Labo invites anyone with a creative mind and a playful heart to make, play and discover in new ways with Nintendo Switch. I personally hope to see many people enjoying making kits with their family members, with big smiles on their faces.”

Nintendo Labo, the Nintendo Switch's new line of interactive make, play and discover experiences Nintendo Labo launches across Europe on April, 27 although there will be a Nintendo Labo workshop in London for children and adults before it goes on sale.

Press Association