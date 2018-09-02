Nine-year-old throws Poke Ball at mum’s feet after she asks him to tidy room

Getting out of tidying your room is a delicate art form for any child, but nine-year-old Angelo has changed the game and brought viral stardom in the process.

When his mum Ive asked the age-old parenting question recently, Angelo responded by throwing a Poke Ball at her feet.

Angelo’s shrewd move perhaps didn’t have the desired effect he may have hoped for from watching the Japanese cartoon classic Pokemon – but it has seen his mum’s rib-tickling post shared tens of thousands of times on Twitter.

“We were just having a normal day in the house,” Ive, 28, told the Press Association. “I was helping my mom cook dinner and he was playing around with my siblings.

“I noticed it was getting late so I told him to clean his room and take a shower. So in the midst of him already running and playing with my siblings he zooms past me and tossed the poke ball at my feet and said, ‘Mommy I choose you!'”

Ive said Angelo’s joke was particularly funny as her name is pronounced “Eevee”, the same as one of the original Pokemon.

“Growing up I always was made fun of for my name but his joke was one of the funniest,” said Ive.

“Clearly I was telling him what to do so in his defence he tried to ‘put me back in my Poke Ball’.”

