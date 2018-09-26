News And Finally

Wednesday 26 September 2018

Nine irritating First World problems you may relate to

‘Stumbling into someone you know well enough to feel obligated to talk to in public when you really just want to buy your stuff and go home.’

(AntonioGuillem/Getty Images)

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

First World problems are, by definition, trivial and minor frustrations that have no grounds for serious complaint.

They are relatable, however, and on Reddit these daily pains of privileged living have been a hot topic of discussion.

Here are nine irritating experiences you may recognise.

1.

Comment from discussion Sonic10122’s comment from discussion "Other than waiting in line at the DMV while your phone is dead, what is an example of “first world torture”?".
Loop Nah I'M Good GIF by Jason Clarke - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. From user WokeUp2

“Waiting so long before the next season of a favourite Netflix series that you forget much of the plot and some of the characters.”

Whats Happening GIF by 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment - Find & Share on GIPHY

3.

Comment from discussion Sixthousandbees’s comment from discussion "Other than waiting in line at the DMV while your phone is dead, what is an example of “first world torture”?".
Evacuate Sign Language GIF by Sign with Robert - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. From user carjansen

“Being stuck on an airplane next to a super chatty passenger who doesn’t pick up on hints that you just want to nap.”

Basketball Wives Break GIF by VH1 - Find & Share on GIPHY

5.

Comment from discussion Shade1260’s comment from discussion "Other than waiting in line at the DMV while your phone is dead, what is an example of “first world torture”?".

6. From user ArcOfRuin

“Sitting near those guys who talk through the entire movie in the theater.”

Leaving Movie Theater GIF by Warner Archive - Find & Share on GIPHY

7.

Comment from discussion dboggia’s comment from discussion "Other than waiting in line at the DMV while your phone is dead, what is an example of “first world torture”?".
Happy Very Funny GIF by Disney Zootopia - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. From user 1982throwaway1

“Sitting on Greyhound bus next to someone who thinks ‘I love this music, why would’t everybody else’.”

Headphones GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9.

Comment from discussion Dragnil’s comment from discussion "Other than waiting in line at the DMV while your phone is dead, what is an example of “first world torture”?".

