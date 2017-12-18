Curiosity and critical thinking are two great qualities to possess, but they can also result in some sleepless nights.

Nine head-scratching questions that are keeping people up at night

People have been sharing the nagging questions that keep them up at night.

And while there were plenty about politics, the meaning of life, and religion, there’s just as much merit in questioning the official story of Cinderella, or how old we actually are. 1. There was one from someone who’s clearly looking to cut down on the washing.

#QuestionsThatKeepMeUp how does the towel get dirty if u get out of the shower clean? — Alex (@KahraxGG) December 18, 2017 2. And others that could sit just as well in a list of dad jokes. If a pig loses its voice, is it disgruntled? #QuestionsThatKeepMeUp — 🎄Cracker Joke Man ☃️ (@DadJokeMan) December 18, 2017 3. This person sounds like they might get on well in South Korea…

Why do people say its your 1st birthday when you turn 1 year old? Surely the day youre born is ypur first birthday, and when you turn 1 its your second birthday. #QuestionsThatKeepMeUp — ⚫️⚪️dixongenuous 🇨🇦⚫️⚪️ (@dixongenuous) December 18, 2017 … where a baby is one as soon as they’re born. 4. While there aren’t currently any countries that count age like this.

Why aren’t we born 9 months old? #QuestionsThatKeepMeUp — SamAttemptsLife ❄️ (@SamAttemptsLife) December 18, 2017 5. English words have kept people up. Isn't "queue" just a "q" followed by four silent letters? #QuestionsThatKeepMeUp — Bree (@loser_bree) December 18, 2017 6. And so have meta ruminations on clowns.

In Clown School, is the Class Clown the teacher? #QuestionsThatKeepMeUp — Lisa Person (@LisaPersona) December 18, 2017 7. Questions still surround the folk tale of Cinderella.

#QuestionsThatKeepMeUp If Cinderella's shoe was a perfect fit, why did it fall off? 🌚 — #BlackLivesMatter 🌻 (@kamxgelx) December 18, 2017 8. And those beloved little blue people.

#QuestionsThatKeepMeUp

If you choke a Smurf, what color does he turn? — Brian Carr ⚡️ (@RealBrianCarr) December 18, 2017 9. Good luck sleeping tonight. #QuestionsThatKeepMeUp Why do Vampires always have great neat hair when they can’t see themselves in a mirror? — Callum Mccrae (@callummccrae1) December 18, 2017

