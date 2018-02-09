Nike’s new Nothing Beats a Londoner advert is proving incredibly popular

The advert shows London’s young athletes and sporting hopefuls facing everyday challenges to achieve success or just get in a workout, including weather, bullies, packed courts, family and injuries.

The campaign – which is proving seriously popular – features established stars like Skepta, Mo Farah and Dina Asher-Smith, as well as up-and-coming talent.

People took to Twitter to discuss the advert, which was praised for its comic timing, energy and cultural diversity.