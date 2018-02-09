Nike’s new Nothing Beats a Londoner advert is proving incredibly popular
The ad stars Skepta, Mo Farah and Alex Iwobi.
Nike’s new advert, Nothing Beats a Londoner, has just dropped and it seems like literally everyone has an opinion.
The advert shows London’s young athletes and sporting hopefuls facing everyday challenges to achieve success or just get in a workout, including weather, bullies, packed courts, family and injuries.
The campaign – which is proving seriously popular – features established stars like Skepta, Mo Farah and Dina Asher-Smith, as well as up-and-coming talent.
People took to Twitter to discuss the advert, which was praised for its comic timing, energy and cultural diversity.
Very epic from Nike celebrating our hometown! Love the energy, the cameos and Iwobi's comic timing LOOOL! Nothing Beats A Londoner #LDNR pic.twitter.com/nWE88lwJ2x— Pai Mei Ray 🇩🇲🇬🇩 (@studiopixie) February 9, 2018
The ad features music by Skepta and Kurupt FM, and points a spotlight at areas of London like Peckham, Dalston and Brixton.
I'm in love with the new Nike ad 🔥 Nothing Beats A Londoner! Some great faces in the mix 😭 they smashed it 💅— Rebekka-Mary Darling (@RebekkaMary) February 9, 2018
The advert hasn’t been immune to jokes, however. Twitter users have nominated their ideas for what actually does beat a Londoner, and they’re pretty accurate.
Nothing Beats A Londoner ...?— Sam Russell (@SamRussellComic) February 9, 2018
- @SouthernRailUK
- Smiling in public
- Any amount of snow
- Card clash
- Slow tourists
- Hearing 'this train terminates at Cockfosters' without laughing
"NOTHING BEATS A LONDONER" like bar staff charging £12 for a G&T.— MagCal (@MaggieCal28) February 9, 2018
NOTHING BEATS A LONDONER*— Bride of the Monster (@SylvieHL) February 9, 2018
*except an inch of snow
In a statement, Nike said: “Nothing Beats a Londoner puts a spotlight on this vibrant youth culture and a more exciting, inclusive sports community with Nike at the heart of getting more kids moving across the city.”
Press Association