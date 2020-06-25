NHS staff at Bristol Royal Infirmary ‘delighted’ to name baby tree kangaroo

Staff at the Bristol Royal Infirmary say they are “delighted” to have the chance to name and adopt a baby tree kangaroo at Bristol Zoo Gardens.

NHS staff decided to name the tree kangaroo joey Kiri, which means “laugh” in the species’ native country, Papua New Guinea.

The hospital said it was “delighted to hear some happy and positive news” after working during the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, which saw zoos across the UK close to the public.

Andy Lockyer, emergency department consultant at the hospital, said: “It’s an incredibly kind and thoughtful gesture from our friends at Bristol Zoo to allow us to name and adopt Kiri.

“I know that our team work very hard and often in challenging circumstances at the best of times, but recently they’ve had constantly adapt to complex and rapidly changing ways of working in stressful circumstances.

“I can safely say everyone was delighted to hear some happy and positive news and such a heart-warming story.”

Kiri is one of two tree kangaroo joeys to have been bred successfully in captivity in the UK during the past 12 months.

Alan Toyne, the zoo’s mammal team leader, said: “The joey continues to do really well, getting bigger, stronger and more inquisitive.

“It won’t be long before he starts leaving the safety of mum’s pouch and exploring by himself.”

