NHS paediatric nurse moves BGT judges with song about patients

An NHS paediatric nurse working on the front line in the fight against coronavirus brought the judges and audience to tears on Britain’s Got Talent by singing a song about her young patients.

Beth Porch, 25, brought Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden to their feet after her rendition of an original song inspired by her job at a children’s hospital.

Before her performance of You Taught Me What Love Is, she told the judges: “It’s a difficult job and part of processing things that go on on the ward is to write songs.

“This song is about what I’ve learned from the patients and their families. I’m not a parent myself, but I’ve got a snapshot of what it’s like to love a child.”

As she earned a place in the next round, Dixon told her: “Just thinking about my own children, I was choked up the whole time,” while Walliams said: “I think you’ve changed your life and touched all our hearts with that song.”

Meanwhile Holden described her as “literally an angel”.

After her performance, viewers were told they can donate to NHS Charities Together and Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity by downloading or streaming the song.

Also impressing the judges during the show was Jon Courtenay, 46, a comedy singer from Manchester.

He touched the judges with his comedy song about the history of the show and his own dreams, as well as his relationship with his two sons.

Holden told him he made her “fall to bits”, and Walliams said it was “so winning” before Ant & Dec stunned Courtenay and his children by pressing the golden buzzer – giving him a spot in the live shows later this year.

Another act securing a place in the next stage of the competition was unicyclist Wesley Williams, 22, from Florida.

He left the judges covering their eyes as he rode bigger and bigger unicycles before skimming the ceiling of the theatre as he rode one reaching 22-feet high.

Walliams said it was “one of the best things we have ever had on Britain’s Got Talent”, before Cowell asked him how much higher he could go.

After Williams said he could go to 35 feet, Cowell said: “I want bigger, I want flames next time.”

Britain’s Got Talent continues next Saturday at 8pm on ITV.

PA Media