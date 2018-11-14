An NFL star had an unnerving experience when he logged in for his first game of Fortnite for a while.

An NFL star had an unnerving experience when he logged in for his first game of Fortnite for a while.

NFL star loses Fortnite to player whose avatar was wearing his jersey

As Patrick Mahomes played out the battle royale, he found himself face to face with someone wearing his own Kansas City Chiefs uniform – number and all.

Yesterday i played fortnite for the first time in a while and someone killed me with my jersey on.. don’t know how i feel about it... — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes5) November 13, 2018

This was possible because of a collaboration between Epic Games, the makers of Fortnite, and the NFL which allowed players to buy teams’ jerseys for their avatars.

But they probably didn’t imagine when it happened that NFL players would see their own fans taking them out.

You know you've made it when... https://t.co/8L6ICExLfy — Ian Glass (@gla55ers) November 14, 2018

There was some discussion about who exactly the player was who downed Mahomes in the game, with one fan having shown off his Chiefs 15 jersey online a few days previously.

Logged on to #Fortnite to get the NFL pack, get a @Chiefs uniform with @PatrickMahomes5 number 👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/kwBf1ctpbi — Patrick Mahomes Facts (@FactsMahomes) November 10, 2018

I WAS WEARING A MAHOMES JERSEY PLAYING FORTNITE ALL DAY YESTERDAY



OH GOD IF I KILLED YOU @PatrickMahomes5 THEN I'M SO SORRY https://t.co/pIYZd8LWr5 — Patrick Mahomes Facts (@FactsMahomes) November 13, 2018

Mahomes’s team-mate Ty Hill tried to claim it was in fact he who had taken the quarterback out.

It was me 😈✌🏿 https://t.co/PMfKtnVsuj — Ty Hill (@cheetah) November 13, 2018

To which Mahomes suggested he might respond in similar fashion.

Thank you for wearing my jersey can i wear yours? — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes5) November 13, 2018

He may be disappointed though – on Tuesday Epic removed the special NFL jerseys from the in-game store.

Press Association