Monday 2 July 2018

Neymar brought out the theatrics against Mexico and Twitter had lots to say

Was he within his rights to react like this?

Brazil’s Neymar during a last-16 World Cup game against Mexico (Sergei Grits/AP)
By Max McLean, Press Association

Brazil forward Neymar is undoubtedly one of the world’s most talented footballers, but his tendency towards the dramatic is also hard to ignore.

During Brazil’s last-16 game against Mexico, the Paris St-Germain forward was sat with the ball on the sideline when a Mexico player went to pick it up, appearing to tread on Neymar’s foot as he did so.

Neymar’s reaction was that of a man who had just had his leg broken, leading many to condemn his rolling around in the aftermath.

Ex-professional footballers such as Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Jan Aage Fjortoft voiced their thoughts.

More rolls than a baker’s shop window.

However, not everybody found Neymar’s behaviour to be unwarranted. If indeed he had been trodden upon, is that not a foul worthy of a card?

Just because he overreacts doesn’t mean the Brazilian hasn’t got a point.

He is also rather brilliant at football.

Neymar scored one and assisted the other as Brazil ran out 2-0 winners, making it through to the quarter-final stage.

Should the 26-year-old reign in his reactions or does he have every right to overreact?

Press Association

