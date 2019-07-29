Newquay Zoo welcomes the smallest wallaby species in the world

Four male Parma wallabies, the smallest members of the kangaroo family, have settled at Newquay Zoo in Cornwall after travelling from Cotswold Wildlife Park in Burford, Oxfordshire.

The wallabies are as yet unnamed, but keepers have described them as “remarkably cute”.

They weigh between 3kg and 6kg, similar to an average domestic cat, and their height averages 50cm.

(Newquay Zoo)

John Meek, curator of animals at the zoo, said: “Wallabies were one of the original animals at Newquay Zoo when it first opened back in 1969. This year we are celebrating our 50th anniversary, so it’s quite fitting that we have reintroduced wallabies back into the collection.

“At the moment they are still getting used to their surroundings, they are a little shy but remarkably cute.”

Native to south-east Australia, Parma wallabies were believed to be extinct until they were rediscovered in 1965. The species is now classified as “near threatened” due to habitat loss and hunting.

PA Media