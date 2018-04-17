Newquay Zoo gives a first glimpse of its cute newborn tapir

Newquay Zoo has welcomed the first tapir born in the UK this year to its park.

The baby, which hasn’t yet been given a name, was born on Mother’s Day (March 11) and has already started to eat solid food.

Keeper Tracey Twomey said: “At the moment she loves carrot and apple, but she’s not so keen on parsnip – she chews it up and then spits it all out!” The young tapir can be seen in her paddock at Newquay Zoo with her parents, Emily and Al, and will be allowed into the field when she grows up.

Twomey said: “Emily and Al have both been amazing with the baby; for first-time parents they’ve really taken it all in their stride and have been very attentive, while still letting her explore.” CUTENESS ALERT! We have an exciting new arrival a baby tapir has been born and its the first in the UK this year.

First-time parents Al and Emily have taken to parenthood, but are having a problem that many human parents will recognise – she won’t eat her vegetables! pic.twitter.com/oZ5dymIBqn — Newquay Zoo (@NewquayZoo) April 16, 2018 The tapir, along with her parents, shares an enclosure with Johnson the capybara.

Twomey said: “The baby is confident, she enjoys spending time with both mum and dad and also with Johnson the capybara, who she loves to cuddle up with! “She is amazing and definitely knows how to steal people’s hearts – she’s just too cute!”

Native to Brazil, tapirs come from the same family as zebras and horses. The babies are born with stripes and spots on their coats to help keep them camouflaged, but then grow out of their colours.

